Ipswich Town are preparing for life back in the Championship and will naturally grow ambitious about what next season could possibly hold.

The Tractor Boys have been fantastic in recent weeks and have proven to be a level above League One, with their focus now shifting to ensuring that they can thrive in the higher level.

Possessing a squad full of higher-level quality, it will not be a complete overhaul of the squad when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business, but ultimately, they will look to strengthen somewhat.

As per a report from Alan Nixon, the Tractor Boys are very much interested in a move for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who has spent the season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

The talented winger has netted 15 times and has provided a further eight assists this season in what has been a fantastic campaign for the 20-year-old.

Who would benefit at Ipswich Town from Rak-Sakyi's addition?

A tricky, confident winger who possesses a lot of quality in the final third, Rak-Sakyi will undoubtedly create lots of chances if a move to Portman Road is sanctioned in the summer.

Looking at one player that may benefit from the addition of the talented youngster, you would think that Rak-Sakyi's addition would be good news for Freddie Ladapo, who could play a more prominent role in the early stages of next season/

A player with Championship experience, the powerful striker could thrive off the fantastic service he would likely be provided if Rak-Sakyi was to operate on the right wing at Portman Road next season.

Ladapo hasn't been first choice in recent weeks, however, his experience of the second-tier could pave the way for the former Plymouth Argyle man to play a part at the start of the next campaign.

Who could lose out from Rak-Sakyi's addition?

Given the impact that Rak-Sakyi has made on the right wing this season, it would be Wes Burns who would be provided with automatic competition.

It would be a good battle to see who would come out on top between Burns and Rak-Sakyi, with the pair both showing higher-level quality in the third-tier this season.

Both players are untested at Championship level, however, both have what is required to make the step up and impress in a higher league you would think.

Rak-Sakyi offers a slightly different service than Burns, but ultimately, both are rapid threats who deserve their chance in the Championship.