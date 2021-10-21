One winner and one loser to emerge from Swansea’s 2-1 win over West Brom

Swansea stormed to a come from behind win over West Brom in midweek to upset the Baggies and hinder their current bid for promotion.

The Swans under Russell Martin will also fancy their chances of being up towards the play-off places towards the back end of the season and it seems as though things might finally be clicking for the Welsh side, as they have started to turn draws into wins at the club.

With a win over West Brom, it showed that they can certainly still cut it with some of the bigger teams in the league. If they can repeat similar every week, then they should be there or thereabouts when it matters in May.

The Baggies though suffered a blow in their hopes of being in the automatic promotion places and they now find themselves having fallen into the play-off spots. They’ll hope it isn’t for long but the loss certainly hasn’t done them any favours.

After the result then, here is one winner and one loser to come away from that game.

Quiz: Did these 25 Swansea City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Rhys Williams signed on loan from Chelsea. True False

Winner – Jamie Paterson (Swansea)

You have to say that Jamie Paterson is the real winner to come away from this game after such an incredible performance. He played a part in both goals, so almost single-handedly bagged his side the three points in the tie.

The 29-year-old might have been around for a good few years now but he’s still producing to the highest level in the second tier most weeks. His tally this year speaks for itself with five goals and four assists in just 13 games and he’s become a real key player for the Swans this year.

Not only did he have his two goal contributions but he dictated the play throughout the 90 minutes too, with more dribbles and more chances created then any other player on the pitch. He’s done his stock no harm and if he can keep it up, he could be one of the best players in the league this year in his position.

Loser – Sam Johnstone (West Brom)

Sam Johnstone is most definitely one of the best keepers, if not the best keeper in the Championship right now. In midweek though, he had a game he would probably want to forget.

Conceding two, his side fell to a defeat which has seen them drop into the play-off spots. His xGoals Against record during the game was 1.47, so he actually performed slightly worse in letting the Swans put two past him.

This isn’t to say he is a bad goalkeeper by any means and it will no doubt be just a minor bump in the road in what will be a series of many more good showings for the Baggies this year. On Wednesday though, it’ll be one of those games he will be looking to put behind him in a hurry.