One winner and one loser to emerge from Preston North End 2-1 Coventry City

Preston North End picked up a crucial victory over Coventry City at Deepdale on Wednesday.

After a very odd run of six draws and one of loss from their previous seven it would have been a huge relief for Frankie McAvoy and his staff to finally pick up their first league win since late August.

The Sky Blues took an early first half lead through an emphatic finish from Tyler Walker, before Patrick Bauer scored one of the best headed goals we will see in the Championship all season and Emil Riis capped it off with a brilliant strike that flashed past Simon Moore at his near post.

McAvoy was keen to silence his doubters when speaking post-match following a victory that will relieve concerns over Preston’s position in the second tier this season.

Here, then, we have chosen one winner and one loser who emerged from North End’s narrow win over Coventry City…

Winner: Emil Riis

It has to be the match winner. Riis commanded a very significant transfer fee considering Preston’s spending habits and has shown his quality as a valuable source of goals in the first quarter of the campaign.

The Dane only netted twice in 38 Championship appearances last term as he adjusted to the pace of the second tier, however with nine in all competitions already in 2021/22 the potential is clear to see from the 23-year-old.

It was a strike worthy of winning any game from Riis who will have his sights set on hitting at least 20 goals come May.

Loser: Mark Robins

Coventry manager Mark Robins must be tearing his hair out after the Sky Blues suffered yet another defeat on their travels.

Coventry have won all six of their home games this season and are sat in fourth place as a result but have picked up just five points from seven away trips.

It was two moments of quality that won it for the Lilywhites in an otherwise very even game but that will not be any consolation for Robins, knowing his side could be comfortably in the automatic promotions spot if they could transfer their best performances to other venues than just the CBS Arena.