One winner and one loser to emerge from Huddersfield 0-0 Birmingham City

Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City played out a goalless draw last night at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After a tough start, the Terriers have done very well under Carlos Corberan and they currently occupy the final play-off place in the Championship.

It’s a different story for Blues, who are on a torrid run which has seen them fall to 19th in the table and they are without a win in seven, which includes failing to score in six.

So, there are plenty of problems for Lee Bowyer to address moving forward, but he will have taken encouragement from the fact his side picked up a point on the road in what was a forgettable game on the whole.

And, here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser to emerge from the draw…

Winner: Riley McGree

The Australian has endured a frustrating season so far, having made just two appearances in the league before last night, both of which were from the bench.

Therefore, it was a surprise to see McGree in the XI in Yorkshire, but he responded with a decent display. Whilst the left-footer wasn’t superb, he showed flashes of quality and was comfortable on the ball, and the fact he played all game shows Bowyer was impressed.

You would imagine that McGree will feature regularly now and he will hope for another start against Swansea this weekend.

Loser: Levi Colwill

This is nothing to do with the display of the young centre-back, who was once again a solid performer at the back.

However, the yellow card that Colwill picked up in the 24th minute was his fifth in ten league games, meaning he will be suspended for the weekend trip to Bournemouth. That’s a big blow for Corberan and the player.