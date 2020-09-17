One winner and one loser should Nottingham Forest wrap up deal for 27-year-old

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Cyrus Christie from Fulham.

Sabri Lamouchi lost influential right-back Matty Cash earlier in the summer and now looks set to add another full-back to his squad to compensate.

As per BBC Nottingham Sport, the former Derby County right-back looks set to join Forest after helping Fulham to promotion last season.

We understand #nffc are close to signing #ffc defender Cyrus Christie. The former Derby right-back won promotion with Fulham last season. Move looks likely by the weekend. pic.twitter.com/W9n3jKJr9R — BBC Nottingham Sport (@BBCRNS) September 17, 2020

The 27-year-old featured on 27 occasions last year in the Championship, scoring one goal and registering one assist for Scott Parker’s side.

It looks a good signing for Forest and a boost for the club after a disappointing start to 2020/21.

Who are the winners and losers, though?

We take a look…

Winner: Sabri Lamouchi

Lamouchi is under a little bit of pressure after last season’s collapse in the race for the play-offs and a bad start to the season hasn’t helped.

Throw losing Cash into the mix and it’s been tough for Lamouchi.

Cash scored three goals and registered five assists last season and was hugely influential at right-back.

Now, Lamouchi has an experienced, attack-minded right-back coming in to fill that void.

It’s an encouraging signing and the manager will be delighted.

Quiz: 6 of these Nottingham Forest facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Lewis Grabban signed for Forest from Aston Villa True False

Loser: Jordan Gabriel

After a loan deal with Scunthorpe last season, Gabriel was the man Lamouchi placed faith in to step in for Cash.

He started the defeat to Barnsley in the League Cup and then retained his place at QPR the following week.

However, you have to imagine that Christie is being signed as a starter, which pushes the 21-year-old back down the pecking order.

For him, that’s hugely disappointing.