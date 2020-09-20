One winner and one loser should Huddersfield Town finally wrap up Leeds United transfer agreement

Huddersfield Town continue to be linked with a move to sign Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts on loan.

Carlos Corberan is now the man in-charge at the John Smith’s Stadium and keen to link up with Gotts, who excelled under him in Leeds’ under-23s.

The latest report from The Sun suggests that Marcelo Bielsa will only allow Gotts out on loan when a replacement has been signed at Leeds.

Whilst that doesn’t suggest anything is imminent, it is clear that there’s a chance for Huddersfield to wrap up the deal eventually.

Here, we take a look at the winners and losers is this touted deal gets the green-light eventually…

Winner: Carlos Corberan

There’s no denying that Corberan has a tough job on his hands at Huddersfield this season.

He’s looking to implement a new style of play at Town, but he’s not being backed heavily in the transfer window.

Gotts is a player that he trusts and someone who he knows will give 100% for the cause.

Things really need to start falling into place for Town in the transfer window, in terms of Gotts and others.

If this deal gets done, Corberan will be delighted, but he will also be aware there’s more work to be done.

Loser: Ben Jackson

The Huddersfield youngster has been involved in the first-team picture in the early weeks of the season, but Gotts arrival would push him out of the squad.

Jackson started against Norwich and was on the bench against Brentford yesterday.

He and Gotts share a similar profile, but if the Leeds man arrives, it will be down to Town promising him games.

With Gotts in the first-team mix, Jackson might find himself back in the youth team or even out on loan himself.