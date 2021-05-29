One winner and one loser if West Brom seal deal for Daryl Dike

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly targeting a move for Daryl Dike as they prepare to embark on life back in the Sky Bet Championship.

According to TEAMtalk, Dike, who spent the second half of this season at Barnsley, is wanted by a host of clubs heading into next season.

There is interest from Germany in the forward, but Southampton, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Norwich are also said to have made enquiries.

But West Brom and Fulham, who were both relegated from the Premier League, are also considering moves for the Orlando City forward.

West Brom quiz: Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than the London Stadium? Higher Lower

Dike scored nine goals in 19 Championship appearances for Barnsley after joining on loan from Orlando in February, but the Tykes don’t look able to afford the £18m option they have to sign him permanently.

Here, then, we take a look at one winner and one loser at the Hawthorns if West Brom managed to snatch Dike from their grasp and lure him to the West Midlands this summer…

Winner: Karlan Grant

It remains to be seen who takes charge of West Brom going forward and how they will set up in attack, but the arrival of Dike could help Grant in some ways.

11 of his 19 goals in the Championship in 2019/20 came as a left-sided winger, where he was allowed to drift inside and cause damage.

Dike coming in could see Grant take up that position in the Baggies’ 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 setup, which he thrived in whilst at Huddersfield.

What Dike’s potential arrival would also do is take some of the goalscoring pressure off Grant’s shoulders, after being able to score only one goal this term.

Loser: Kenneth Zohore

Zohore is already completely out of favour at the Hawthorns, and two goals in 17 league appearances on loan at Millwall hardly helps his cause either.

The Lions aren’t expected to reignite their interest in the Danish forward, who has scored only five goals in 20 games since joining from Cardiff last season.

Zohore already looks set to leave, and Dike’s arrival would surely be the final nail in his coffin.

His career is at a bit of a crossroads, and it remains to be seen what lies in store for him.