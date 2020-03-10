One winner and one loser if West Brom beat Leeds United to West Ham player’s signature

According to reports from the Daily Mail, West Bromwich and Leeds United are keen on signing West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen this summer.

The 23-year-old has spent the last four seasons away from the London Stadium, enduring loan spells with Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

Cullen played an influential role in helping the Addicks winning promotion from League One last term, scoring twice and chipping in with seven assists for Lee Bowyer’s side across all competitions.

He’s only found the net once and added one assist this time around, but the midfielder is still playing a big part in helping Charlton fight the drop from the Championship.

Can you get full marks on this West Brom quiz?

1 of 15 How many Championship games has Bilic won during his time in charge of West Brom? 17 18 21 19

The Daily Mail, though, claim that Leeds, West Brom, AFC Bournemouth and Norwich are all keen on landing Cullen, whose contract at West Ham runs out in 2021.

West Brom are the joint-leading goalscorers in the Championship at present, and arguably, their midfield is already talented enough as they look to finish in the automatic promotion spots this term.

Here, though, we take a look at one winner and one loser at the Hawthorns if Cullen arrives…

Winner: Josh Cullen

Cullen would undoubtedly be the winner if he moved to West Brom.

After failing to become a regular for West Ham in the top-flight, this move could present him with a real chance to strut his stuff and impress in the Premier League with a big club like West Brom.

He would be playing under a manager who knows him well and he would also be playing in a system that suits him down to a tee.

Albion love to get the ball down and play, and having Jake Livermore anchoring the midfield and sitting slightly deeper would allow Cullen to do his best work and create chances further forward.

Loser: Rekeem Harper

Harper has found regular game time hard to come by this season, and Cullen’s arrival could well push him even further down the pecking order.

The 20-year-old has made only six appearances in the Championship – only two of those coming from the off – and most of his game time has come in the Premier League 2.

Cullen is a very similar player to Harper – he can play slightly deeper if needs be, but he has an eye for a pass and can operate further forward.

If Cullen arrived, then you’d expect him to be right at the forefront of Bilic’s plans.