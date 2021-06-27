One winner and one loser if West Brom beat Aston Villa to £5m-rated transfer target

West Brom are expected to have a busy summer as Valerien Ismael looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion.

Bringing in a centre-back is sure to be on the radar of the new boss, and reports have claimed that Jack Hendry could join from Oostende.

The Belgian outfit only completed the signing of the centre-back over the weekend after triggering a clause following the defender’s successful loan spell from Celtic.

Having cost around £1.8m, the update states that Oostende could shift him on to Albion quickly for £5m, ensuring they get a quick profit on the player.

However, it won’t be easy for the Baggies to do a deal, as it has since emerged that Aston Villa are monitoring Hendry. Nevertheless, the chance to play regularly may appeal to the Scotland international and here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if he arrives at The Hawthorns…

Winner: Valerien Ismael

Landing the centre-back ahead of Villa, and for £5m which is a relatively hefty fee for a Championship side, would mean that Ismael has been backed straight away in the transfer market.

So, that would be great news for him, and he would also be the winner as he is getting someone who could star in the second tier.

Hendry is capable in possession, able to play in a high line and would seem to be the ideal fit for the right-side of a back three if Ismael goes that way.

Loser: Kyle Bartley

Semi Ajayi’s pace means he is sure to play at the back for Ismael, so Hendry’s arrival would make things a lot harder for Bartley.

Quite simply, Albion aren’t going to spend £5m on the former Celtic man and not start him, so game time could be harder for Bartley to come by.

Whether that means he would leave is another thing, but the experienced defender will certainly have a battle to get in the XI, even in a back three as you would imagine a left-footer would be used to give balance alongside Ajayi and Hendry.