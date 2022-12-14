One winner and one loser if Watford seal transfer swoop for World Cup semi-finalist

Watford are expected to be busy in the January transfer market and adding attacking reinforcements is sure to be a priority for Slaven Bilic.

It appears the Hornets could be making progress on that front as well, with reports claiming that Bari forward Walid Cheddira thought to be on the radar of the Championship side.

The 24-year-old is top scorer in Serie B, having found the net nine times in 13 games this season, whilst he has also registered four assists.

However, he may be best known to fans in this country after playing his part in Morocco’s run to the semi-final of the World Cup.

Cheddira has featured in the past two games from the bench, but he won’t be involved against France tonight as he was sent off against Portugal in their dramatic 1-0 victory.

And, here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if the transfer does happen…

Winner: Walid Cheddira

You’d have to say that the big winner from this move would be the player himself.

Whilst Cheddira is doing very well in the Italian second division, it would be a great move for him to join a club that could be in the Premier League in six months, both from a professional point and probably financially.

After playing his part in this historical Morocco squad, a January move could top off a fine period for the attacker who was worked his way up from the bottom.

Loser: Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Obviously, if a new striker arrives it’s going to be bad news for some, and Vakoun Issouf Bayo falls into that category.

The 25-year-old isn’t playing as much as he would like right now, evident as he was only a very late sub due to an injury when Watford needed a goal against Hull on Sunday.

So, Cheddira’s arrival would knock Bayo further down the pecking order and he may want to seek an early exit from Vicarage Road.