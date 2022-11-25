One winner and one loser if Watford finalise transfer swoop for midfield target currently at World Cup

Slaven Bilic will hope to be busy in the January transfer window as he looks to put his mark on the Watford squad that he inherited.

The World Cup break has given the recruitment team at Vicarage Road a chance to identify the targets they want ahead of the New Year, and reports have suggested that Montreal FC midfielder Ismael Kone is a target.

The 20-year-old is known for his pressing ability as well as his composure on the ball, and he is currently at the World Cup with Canada, where he came on as a sub in their 1-0 defeat to Belgium.

So, he has decent pedigree and here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if Watford can finalise a deal for the youngster…

Winner: Ismael Kone

After starring in MLS, this would be a fantastic opportunity for Kone and there is obviously the very real prospect that he could be a Premier League player in six months if he joins Watford.

So, you’d have to say that even though he deserves such a move, the big winner from this deal would be Kone and he would be desperate to show what he can do in England.

Loser: Tom Cleverley

The midfielder hasn’t played for Bilic yet due to injury and whilst he is a different type of player to Kone, another midfield arrival is going to make it even harder for the former Manchester United man to play.

After the frustrating setback, Cleverly will be eager to make his mark during the run-in but he may have to spend time on the bench if Kone is added to Bilic’s midfield options.