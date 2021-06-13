One winner and one loser if Swansea City beat bitter rivals Cardiff to signing of 29-y/o

Swansea City are battling Cardiff City for the signing of Matty James as Steve Cooper looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

The 29-year-old is entering the final few weeks of his contract with Leicester City and he already knows that he will be let go when it does expires.

That has put clubs on alert, with the Daily Mail revealing the Welsh rivals have joined Bristol City in monitoring James and they could make a move to bring him in.

Boasting great experience and having won promotion from this level, adding the midfielder on a free would appear to be a shrewd move by the Swans and here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser should an agreement be reached…

Winner: Matt James

Whilst it would appear to be a good signing from Swansea’s perspective, you would also have to say that it would be a great move for James.

After a tough few years with injuries, he has had to go out on loan as he fell down the pecking order for the Foxes, so he would want to find a permanent home now.

If that could be Swansea, a club that will be hoping to compete for promotion, then he will have done well.

Loser: Korey Smith

Should James arrive you would imagine that he would get regular minutes, so that would have a knock-on effect, and Korey Smith may be the one who suffers.

Even though he featured in 38 games last season, the majority towards the end of the campaign came from the bench. Needless to say, if there’s another option for Cooper in the middle of the park, then Smith could be watching on for a lot of next season too.