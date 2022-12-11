One winner and one loser if Sunderland secure transfer agreement for Blackburn Rovers man

Sunderland are reportedly interested in making a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley in the January transfer window.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray wants to be reunited with the 23-year-old, who he worked with during his spell in charge at Ewood Park.

Mowbray handed Buckley his debut in March 2019 and he established himself as a regular under the 59-year-old, including making 44 appearances last season.

Buckley also started this campaign as a regular in the heart of the Rovers’ midfield under Jon Dahl Tomasson, but he has fallen out of favour recently, frequently being an unused substitute or missing out on the squad altogether.

It has been a surprise to see Buckley’s minutes so limited, particularly considering he only signed a new long-term contract until 2027 at the club in September.

But with Buckley seemingly surplus to requirements, it has alerted Mowbray’s attention and the Black Cats could be set to make a move when the window opens.

If Buckley does arrive at the Stadium of Light, who is the biggest winner and loser?

Winner: Tony Mowbray

Mowbray will be the biggest winner should he get this deal over the line.

It will reunite him with a player who he developed and clearly trusted during his time in Lancashire. Buckley will know exactly what Mowbray demands and will be a huge part of the manager stamping more of his identity on the team.

He is also a little light on central midfield options, with Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Dan Neil and Jay Matete on the books, so Buckley would add strength in depth and greater variation in his options.

The signing of Buckley could also be a long-term gain for the football club as he was linked with some Premier League clubs in January and if he can perform to his potential, he could make some significant income for Sunderland in the future.

Loser: Jay Matete

Matete is likely to suffer most from Buckley’s potential arrival.

The 21-year-old has found life tough since his move to Wearside in January from Fleetwood Town and he is yet to start a game under Mowbray, being limited to infrequent substitute appearances.

You would assume that Buckley would be first choice, which would push Matete down the pecking order even further.

The fact that Mowbray is looking to strengthen his midfield options also suggests that he has not been too impressed with Matete and it would not be surprising to see him loaned out in January, regardless of whether the Buckley deal happens or not.