One winner and one loser if Sunderland seal fresh player agreement following pundit claim

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Sunderland right now as they prepare for another season in League One.

Several key players are out-of-contract in the summer, so decisions will have to be made, with Aiden McGeady one of those who will see his deal expire.

The winger was hugely influential for the Black Cats over the course of the season, but he couldn’t inspire them to promotion.

As a high earner, there are doubts about whether the Ireland international will stay on, although Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips has tipped the club to reach an agreement with McGeady ahead of next season.

And, here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser should McGeady extend his stay…

Winner: Lee Johnson

Even in the play-off defeat to Lincoln City, you could see the class that McGeady has. Despite his age, with the wide man 35-years-old, he is still a stand-out player for League One.

And, there’s nothing to suggest he wouldn’t remain a key figure next season if he stays on. So, you would have to say that the big winner from this would be Lee Johnson, or whoever is in charge of the Black Cats, as they would be working with a top player for the third tier.

Loser: Jack Diamond

The 21-year-old has a bright future in the game and he has played his part this season.

However, he was by no means a regular starter and Diamond would’ve hoped to become a key figure next season. Clearly, if McGeady says, the youngster will struggle to get in the XI.

That’s not to say he won’t play a role next season, and the two could play together, but McGeady staying means one less place is available to Diamond.