One winner and one loser if Stoke City seal swoop for Premier League transfer target

Michael O’Neill knows that he will have to search for bargains and loan signings this summer as he looks to strengthen his Stoke City squad.

And, one man the club are hoping to bring in on a temporary basis is Neco Williams. TEAMtalk have claimed that the Potters are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on the Liverpool right-back, who could be allowed out on loan.

However, it won’t be easy for Stoke to do a deal as there is Premier League interest in the Wales international.

Nevertheless, the Potters will feel they are an attractive option to players and O’Neill is a manager who has shown he can improve players. Here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if Williams was to end up at the Bet365 Stadium…

Winner: Steven Fletcher

As an old-school centre-forward, Fletcher is someone who excels in the air and he would benefit hugely from the delivery that Williams boasts.

Stoke need to score more goals moving forward and to do that they need to create more chances for the strikers, and the Liverpool man is certainly going to help on that front.

So, that would be great for Fletcher, who will deliver if he is given quality service.

Loser: Tommy Smith

The loser in this instance is fairly obvious, as you would imagine that Williams would be coming in to play at right-back, so Smith would be the man to miss out.

It should be said that the 20-year-old is capable of playing down the left flank, so there is the potential for him to occupy that position but O’Neill would surely put him in his preferred right-back role initially, meaning Smith would be the one to miss out.