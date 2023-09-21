Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are considering offering a deal to free agent Lyle Taylor, who is training with the team after leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Taylor, who has not played competitive football in England for some time, would see this move as a great opportunity to showcase his skills at a Championship club.

The potential signing of Taylor could have implications for striker Michael Smith, who may see himself further down the pecking order and could potentially be looking at a January exit if he doesn't receive more playing time.

After a dismal start to the season, it’s perhaps no surprise that Sheffield Wednesday are looking to the free agent market to strengthen their squad.

Xisco Munoz has confirmed that Lyle Taylor is training with his side, as they consider offering the striker a deal if he impresses.

The boss has made it clear that he will give the former Charlton player time to show what he can do, so they’re not going to make a quick decision on the 33-year-old, who is without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer.

However, whilst Taylor only left the Reds a couple of months ago, he hasn’t played competitive football in England for some time, with his last appearance coming when out on loan with Birmingham City back in May 2022.

Failure to secure a move away last season meant Taylor was only training, although it should be noted that he has played international football for Montserrat.

Of course, Taylor’s pedigree at Championship level means the Owls are right to give him a chance, and it’s now down to the player to impress.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether he does get offered a deal at Hillsborough, but here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser should the move happen…

The winner from this move would have to be Taylor. As mentioned, he hasn’t played a league game for over a year, so to land a move to a Championship club would be a great opportunity for him.

Obviously, the fact he has represented his country means he is keeping himself in good shape, but you would still imagine he needs time to get up to the speed and intensity of league football.

With that in mind, Taylor would surely have been surprised to see a club like Wednesday keen. Despite their struggles, they’re still a massive club at this level, and he would relish the chance to show what he can do for Munoz’s side.

That’s not to say this move wouldn’t work, as Taylor offers a lot with his physicality, and, most importantly, he scores goals. So, it will be interesting to see if he does enough to earn a contract.

If Wednesday do sign Taylor, it will naturally have implications for other strikers at the club, and one who could suffer is Michael Smith.

The former Rotherham man is similar to Taylor in the sense that he is good with his back to goal, but it appears Munoz isn’t a huge fan. That’s not to say the 31-year-old hasn’t been given a chance, as he has played his part this season, but he didn’t come off the bench against Middlesbrough last time out.

So, he’s clearly not a key player under the new boss, and Taylor’s arrival would knock him further down the pecking order.

It had been claimed that Derby were interested in Smith this summer, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a January exit was on the cards for the player if he doesn’t get more minutes.