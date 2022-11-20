One winner and one loser if Sheffield United win transfer battle for Premier League striker

Sheffield United have had a fine season so far but boss Paul Heckingbottom will want to add to his squad in January to help their promotion push.

It’s always a crucial month in the battle to go up and clubs will already be making plans ahead of the New Year, and reports have claimed that the Blades are keen on Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old is extremely highly-rated by the Seagulls but he needs a loan to get more game time and Sheffield United are set to rival a host of clubs, including Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Millwall to land the player.

And, here we outline ONE winner and ONE loser should Ferguson end up at Bramall Lane…

Winner: Paul Heckingbottom

The Blades boss already has a squad that many in the division will be envious of and adding another talented youngster, ahead of many rivals, will make it even better.

With injury concerns over Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie, a new number nine would be welcome in January and even though he’s unproven, Ferguson would give Heckingbottom another attacking option and bring more quality to this group.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

Loser: Billy Sharp

The experienced striker knows he is coming to the end of his playing days, whilst he can still play a big role in terms of his influence off the pitch to help the team he supports to another promotion.

Nevertheless, like all players, Sharp would love to play but Ferguson’s arrival would make that a lot harder and mean he is spending more time on the bench over the coming months.