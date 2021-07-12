One winner and one loser if QPR strike transfer agreement for Premier League player

QPR are set to finalise a deal to bring Norwich City’s Sam McCallum to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on a season-long loan, according to Football Insider.

The R’s have been on the lookout for a left-footed full-back during the early stages of this transfer window and were dealt a huge blow when a £500,000 bid for Fortuna Sittard’s George Cox was rejected.

McCallum spent last season on-loan with Coventry City and made 41 appearances for The Sky Blues as they secured a 16th-placed finish on their Championship return.

The 20-year-old, who can also operate on the wing, scored once and provided a further three assists in his third spell with the Midlands club.

In fact, last season was McCallum’s third spell with Coventry, with the full-back now at 74 appearances with the club.

Here we take a look at one winner and one loser if McCallum does agree terms with the R’s…

One winner – Charlie Austin

As well as being defensively solid, the 20-year-old’s electric pace and subsequent end-product would certainly be a boost for Charlie Austin.

The 32-year-old striker provides the R’s with a real aerial threat and there would be no doubt that his intelligent bursts into the box will be picked out by McCallum.

McCallum provided three assists and scored a single goal last season, but given more attacking freedom – as QPR’s three-at-the-back would suggest – he would certainly look to improve these numbers.

Lyndon Dykes would also benefit greatly from having a left-back who is a constant attacking threat.

One loser – Lee Wallace

The fact that QPR have been chasing a left-back suggests that Wallace would be the one who would miss out.

The 33-year-old made 27 appearances last season, and whilst he was a solid enough option for Mark Warburton’s side, McCallum’s energy and attacking prowess is something that his manager desires from a left wing-back.

The fact that Wallace was an integral part of Warburton’s side last year suggests that he is still part of the plans in West London, but it seems that his minutes on the pitch would take a hit if McCallum does sign.

