One winner and one loser if Nottingham Forest secure deal for Premier League player

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Anthony Knockaert on loan from Fulham, as Chris Hughton prepares to get his feet under the table at the City Ground.

It has been a busy summer for the Reds, with 13 new players arriving at the City Ground to add to what was already a relatively large playing squad.

Hughton, who has recently replaced Sabri Lamouchi at the helm after a poor start to the season, will be looking to get to work with the players, but it seems as if he still wants to bring in another.

According to The Athletic, Forest are keen on bringing in Anthony Knockaert on loan from Fulham – a player who has won promotion from the Championship three times in his career.

Knockaert is likely to be a big player for Forest if he signs – the winger has flourished under Chris Hughton before, scoring 15 goals and registering nine assists in 2016/17.

That form saw him win the Championship Player of the Season award as Brighton won automatic promotion, so he is a player who has clearly lit up the division before.

Here, we take a look at one potential winner and loser if he arrived on Trentside…

Winner: Lewis Grabban

It has been a disappointing season for Grabban thus far, with the striker yet to open his account for the season.

The striker, who scored 20 goals last term, has wasted a number of big chances this season, particularly against Queens Park Rangers on the opening day of the season.

Competition has been brought in over the course of the window with Lyle Taylor arriving from Charlton Athletic, so he will know that he has to be at the top of his game.

Bringing in a creative player like Knockaert could enhance Grabban’s chances of finding the net, though. Knockaert always creates chances for his teammates, and a poacher like Grabban should benefit.

Loser: Alex Mighten

Mighten is arguably Forest’s most exciting youngster at the club, and he made his first league start for the Reds in the 2-1 defeat to Bristol City on Saturday.

The young winger is a real talent, and could have found the net after only two minutes when he struck the crossbar from close-range.

It remains to be seen, though, whether Mighten’s chances of regular game time will decrease if Knockaert arrives, with Joe Lolley also close to returning from injury.

He will be desperate to keep his place in the first-team set-up under Hughton.



