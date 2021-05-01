One winner and one loser if Nottingham Forest seal summer transfer for Premier League target

It’s sure to be a very busy summer at Nottingham Forest as boss Chris Hughton looks to reshape the squad in the summer.

In what will be his first full campaign, the experienced boss will be wanting his side to compete for a top six finish, but he’s aware that new additions will be needed, particularly in the final third.

And, according to The Athletic, Tottenham winger Jack Clarke is someone who is on the Reds’ radar.

The wide man, who made his name breaking through at Leeds United, has been on loan with Stoke City this season, and another temporary switch seems inevitable for the next campaign.

Here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if an agreement could be reached with Spurs…

Winner: Jack Clarke

You’d have to say that the winner for this would be Clarke. He knows he won’t get a Premier League move next season, so he will have to drop to the Championship to get game time. And, joining a club like Forest would surely appeal.

Firstly, they will hope to be pushing for promotion, then you have the fact that he would be working under Hughton.

The former Brighton chief has shown in the past he can improve players and the prospect of playing week in, week out at the City Ground is an exciting one for the player.

Loser: Sammy Ameobi

With his contract expiring in the summer, there are doubts about Ameobi’s long-term future and the fact that Forest appear to be identifying new wingers to bring in doesn’t bode well for him.

Even if they did offer him a deal, Ameobi may have doubts about staying if he knows he will struggle for game time.