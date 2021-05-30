One winner and one loser if Norwich City see off Premier League competition for 29-y/o attacker

Norwich City are battling several Premier League clubs as they look to secure a deal for Espanyol’s Adrián Embarba.

The 29-year-old, who can play in various attacking positions, has shone for the Blanquiazules this season, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists as the side have won promotion back to La Liga.

Despite that, Spanish outlet AS have revealed that the Canaries have joined the likes of Watford, West Ham and Wolves in trying to sign Embarba.

Bringing in attacking reinforcements is sure to be a priority for Daniel Farke, and a search for an option who can play out wide would intensify if Emi Buendia does leave in the transfer window.

And, here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if Embarba does end up at Carrow Road…

Winner: Adrian Embarba

You’d have to say that the winner from this deal would be Embarba himself.

Firstly, the report outlines that he would be receiving a bigger salary if he moves to England, but more importantly, Norwich seem a good fit on paper for someone with his talent.

A technically gifted player who can also beat a man, the former Rayo Vallecano player would thrive in the attacking setup that Farke adopts.

To get the chance to play in the Premier League now would be a great opportunity for Embarba, and it’s potentially the last chance he will get considering his age.

Loser: Onel Hernandez

The rapid winger already found game time hard to come by for the Canaries as they won promotion to the Premier League, with many of his appearances coming from the bench.

Therefore, his task isn’t going to get any easier if Embarba arrives, particularly as he would take one of the two positions out wide in the 4-2-3-1, where Hernandez would play.

So, if the 28-year-old wants regular minutes, he may have to look elsewhere.