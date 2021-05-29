One winner and one loser if Norwich City seal deal for Daryl Dike

Daryl Dike is a player in demand after an impressive loan spell at Barnsley in the second half of the campaign.

The Orlando City forward moved on loan to Oakwell in February, scoring nine goals in 19 Championship appearances this term.

Barnsley do have the option to sign Dike permanently for £18m, but it is unlikely that the Tykes will be able to afford that fee after missing out on promotion.

That leaves the door open for others to go out and sign Dike, then, with the striker likely to secure a move to Europe this summer.

Can you name the Norwich City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 1. 2020/21 Oliver Skipp & Kenny McLean Kenny McLean & Emi Buendia Emi Buendia & Grant Hanley Emi Buendia & Oliver Skipp

According to TEAMtalk, Southampton, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Norwich City have made enquiries for the 20-year-old ahead of a potential move.

Norwich are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning the Championship title under Daniel Farke this season, and Dike could well arrive at Carrow Road as the German boss looks to strengthen his squad.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser if Norwich sign Dike this summer…

Winner: Daniel Farke

Farke is lucky to have many midfielders who can chip in with goals or assists, but Teemu Pukki was the spearhead for Norwich’s promotion push this season.

Pukki, who scored 29 goals as Norwich won their first league title under Farke back in 2018/19, scored 26 goals this season.

The Finland international is now 31, though, so competition is needed for him.

It remains to be seen whether Pukki can start every game for Norwich next season, but having someone of his goalscoring ability at the club, whilst being supported by someone like Dike, would be a massive bonus.

Loser: Jordan Hugill

Hugill has endured a frustrating time since joining Norwich in the summer.

The striker, who moved to Carrow Road on a three-year deal from West Ham in August, scored four goals in 31 Championship appearances.

But 24 of those appearances came off the bench, with the 28-year-old making only seven league starts having been behind Teemu Pukki in the pecking order.

Hugill is back-up to Pukki, and you would imagine that Dike would come in and provide real competition to the Finland international.

That would only hamper Hugill’s chances of regular game time even more, and it would probably push him closer towards the exit door.