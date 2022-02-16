One winner and one loser if Middlesbrough win transfer battle for 15-goal striker

Middlesbrough are flying under Chris Wilder, with the team firmly in the hunt to win promotion to the Premier League.

A productive January transfer window, the first under the guidance of the new boss, has certainly helped the squad and whether they do win promotion or not, Boro fans will be excited about the journey that they will go on with Wilder.

Already, the recruitment team are looking ahead to the summer, with reports claiming Toulouse striker Rhys Healey is on the radar of the Teesside outfit.

The forward’s form in France has caught the eye of several clubs, including those in the top-flight, so bringing in the former MK Dons man, who has 15 goals in all competitions this season, would be seen as a coup.

And, here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if Healey did move to Boro…

Winner: Rhys Healey

The big winner from this potential transfer would have to be Healey.

Aside from a very brief spell with Cardiff in the top two divisions, the vast majority of his appearances in English football came in the lower leagues, whilst Toulouse are in Ligue 2 at the moment.

So, to join a Boro side that could be in the Premier League next season would be a big step up. Even so, if he signed and became the main man for the club in the Championship it would still be a great opportunity for Healey to show his talent in this country.

Loser: Josh Coburn

The youngster is an exciting talent and there shouldn’t be any pressure on him to be in the first-team considering his age.

However, Wilder targeted new strikers in January, which pushed Coburn down the pecking order and another forward arriving in the summer would make it harder for the 19-year-old.

Again, it’s not a problem, as time is on his side, but it could mean that he looks for a loan move next season for regular football.