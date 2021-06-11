One winner and one loser if Middlesbrough star leaves amid Brentford and Leeds interest

Middlesbrough could face a real battle to keep hold of Dael Fry this summer.

Football League World exclusively revealed that the central defender is attracting real interest from the Premier League with Brentford, Leeds United, Burnley, Wolves and Southampton all keen on a move for the player.

Reports have suggested that the Teessiders are determined to keep hold of their best players, but if a substantial offer comes through the door then it’s likely that they may consider it for the right price.

If the 23-year-old does move on it means that Neil Warnock will have some real work to do to ensure that his Middlesbrough team are ready for the new season.

With that in mind here is one winner and one loser if Dael Fry does move on this summer.

Winner – Nathan Wood

While Dael Fry will be a big miss if he moves on, it means that there’s going to be a place up for grabs in defence.

Nathan Wood is an incredibly talented young player who has already been exposed to the first team under Neil Warnock before heading out on loan to Crewe Alexandra where he excelled last term.

If Fry was to move on then Warnock would certainly be keen to give Wood an opportunity to impress as he has all of the potential needed to grow into a more than capable replacement.

Loser – Grant Hall

Grant Hall would certainly miss Dael Fry if he moved on.

While Hall enjoyed an excellent debut season at the Riverside Stadium, there’s no doubt that his partnership with the 23-year-old was a key aspect of why he performed so well.

The 29-year-old needs a leader alongside him to get the best from him and if Fry does move on then I think that Hall will need a quality replacement to become his defensive partner next term.