One winner and one loser if Middlesbrough sign ex-Premier League player

Although Middlesbrough are now unable to purchase or loan in players due to the fact that the transfer window is closed until January, they are still able to turn to the free-agent market for inspiration.

Having recently opted to secure the services of Massimo Luongo on a short-term basis, Boro are now casting their eye over a former Premier League player.

According to The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, Dale Stephens is currently training with Middlesbrough as he looks to earn a deal at the Riverside Stadium.

Providing that Boro sign Stephens, who has represented Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion in the top-flight during his career, the midfielder’s arrival could have a knock-on effect on their other players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one winner and one loser at Middlesbrough if the club adds the 33-year-old to their ranks…

Winner: Isaiah Jones

When you consider that Stephens is right-footed, he is likely to feature on the right-hand side of a midfield three for Middlesbrough if he joins the club.

Having previously featured regularly in a defensive midfield role, the former Burnley man will be able to provide some cover for Isaiah Jones when the wing-back decides to embark on a marauding run.

Stephens’ nous will allow Jones to have a bigger impact on games for Middlesbrough which in turn could lead directly to some positive results in the Championship as the 23-year-old is more than capable of causing havoc at this level.

During the current campaign, Jones has already provided three direct goal contributions in eight appearances and will be confident in his ability to add to this tally on a regular basis in the coming months.

Loser: Caolan Boyd-Munce

Signed by Middlesbrough earlier this year following a spell at Birmingham City, Caolan Boyd-Munce would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of the club’s squad.

However, after making two appearances at senior level last season, Boyd-Munce has slipped down the pecking order following Alex Mowatt’s loan move to Boro.

The 22-year-old has only featured once for the club in the Championship during the current term and was not even a part of Middlesbrough’s match-day squad for their clashes with Swansea City, Watford and Sunderland.

If Boro do decide to sign Stephens, it could be argued that Boyd-Munce ought to be seeking a temporary departure from the Riverside Stadium in January.

By joining a club in a lower division who are willing to play him week-in, week-out, the midfielder could potentially make strides in terms of development before returning to Middlesbrough.