One winner and one loser if Middlesbrough seal transfer deal for EFL ace

Oldham Athletic midfielder Dylan Bahamboula has been handed an opportunity to train at Middlesbrough with a view of a permanent move, as reported earlier by the Northern Echo.

The attack-minded midfielder scored six times and grabbed eight assists in 38 league games in his first season in the English game.

The 26-year-old, who has had spells in Romania, Algeria, and Bulgaria, is a Congolese international and also spent time in France’s youth set up.

Middlesbrough have already seen George Saville depart this summer and is a position that continues to have a lot of uncertainty around it.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Middlesbrough if the club proceeds with the signing of Bahamboula…

Winner – Duncan Watmore

If Duncan Watmore is set to be a regular starter next year, then there will be pressure on the 27-year-old to be the source of goals.

Watmore’s electric pace caused opposition defences nightmares throughout the 2020/21 campaign and he will be hoping to be a nuisance once again.

Bahamboula’s direct nature and subsequent creativity could help Watmore kick on and reach double figures next season. The Oldham Athletic midfielder is always looking to break opposition lines and with Watmore constantly hand to chase, they could develop quite the partnership.

The arrival of Uche Ikpeazu, coupled with the interest in Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz, could hinder his first-team chances, although he was a constant menace during Middlesbrough’s tenth-placed finish last time out.

Loser – Lewis Wing

Lewis Wing has found himself on the unlucky side of things in Teesside in recent years. Despite showing plenty of promise, he has struggled to get the minutes he deserves at this level and last season he was sent on loan to Rotherham United.

Saville’s return to London would have boosted Wing’s chances of first-team football but the fact that they are now chasing a similarly attack-minded midfielder might just be the final straw.

Perhaps Neil Warnock could find a way to integrate them both into his system, but this is a pivotal time for Wing’s immediate future.

Hull City have been linked with a move for the midfielder – a side who would most likely give him the Championship minutes he deserves.

