One winner and one loser if Middlesbrough manage to finalise transfer for 24-year-old

Middlesbrough are interested in finalising a transfer for Chuba Akpom.

Neil Warnock has been desperate to bolster his attacking options for the 2020/21 campaign, with Boro’s frailties in-front of goal underlined by another blank in the 1-0 defeat to Watford last Friday.

There’s big pressure on Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher at the moment, but it appears they will have some competition coming through the door shortly.

A report from On Sports has suggested that a €3m fee has been agreed with PAOK Thessaloniki, with Akpom drawing closer to arriving at the Riverside.

The 24-year-old is a former Arsenal player and will provide depth to the Boro attack.

He scored nine goals last season in 37 appearances, but how will his arrival affect the Boro squad.

We identify the winners and losers…

Winner: Britt Assombalonga

Assombalonga has recently taken on the responsibility of captaining Boro, whilst he’s also trying to rediscover his groove in the goalscoring department.

We know he’s a striker capable of breaking the 20-goal mark when he’s confident, but he’s been weighed down by heavy expectation.

His place in the side isn’t under threat due to the potential arrival of Akpom, but it will help him out.

Another body through the door lifts the pressure and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 27-year-old find a little bit of form now.

Loser: Stephen Walker

Due to Boro’s lack of striking options, Walker may have felt he had a sniff of adding to his 10 senior appearances for Boro.

Assombalonga and Fletcher were all that was ahead of him in the pecking order, but it now appears Akpom will come in and limit those chances.

He’s still 19 and has a lot of time to get to where he wants to be, but that doesn’t feel like that first-team chance is imminent anymore for the versatile forward.