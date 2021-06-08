One winner and one loser if Middlesbrough complete deal for out of contract Luton man

The summer transfer window is open and Middlesbrough really mean business.

After finishing in 10th position last term the Teessiders are hoping to kick on next season and push towards the play-off places in the Championship.

New signings will be needed if they’re to do that and according to reports from Football Insider, one player who could be of interest is Pelly Ruddock.

The Luton Town midfielder is out of contract this summer and that could lead Neil Warnock to seek a free transfer for the 27-year-old star.

If a move does come to fruition then it’s likely to have a big impact on certain members of Middlesbrough’s first team squad, so here’s one winner and one loser from a potential deal.

Winner – Marcus Tavernier

The midfielder is arguably one of Middlesbrough’s top talents but he needs to be playing in the correct position.

Marcus Tavernier is more suitable for playing in an attack-minded position off the right flank but has been regularly used in a central midfield role due to his ability to make driving runs from the middle of the park.

If Pelly Ruddock was to join then it would surely free Tavernier up to play his natural role – something that will only benefit Neil Warnock’s side next term.

Loser – Lewis Wing

It could be a case of one in, one out for Middlesbrough.

Lewis Wing already appears to have fallen down the pecking order following his loan move to Rotherham United and the arrival of Pelly Ruddock will not help the matter.

Signing another central midfielder like the Luton Town man may just be the final straw in convincing Wing to seek a move elsewhere.