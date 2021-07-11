One winner and one loser at Luton Town if they strike agreement with Leicester City talent

Leicester City academy graduate Khanya Leshabela played 45 minutes for Luton Town in yesterday’s 4-0 win over Rochdale.

The 21-year-old spent the week with Nathan Jones’ Championship outfit during their pre-season training camp in Yorkshire, and could follow in the footsteps of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in joining The Hatters on a season-long loan.

The highly-rated midfielder, who has thoroughly impressed for Leicester’s U23’s, made his Premier League debut as a substitute in The Foxes’ 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United earlier in the year.

According to Leicestershire Live, the 21-year-old is also a target of both Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City. However, it seems that Luton are ahead in the chase and Dewsbury-Hall’s success at Kenilworth Road could have been the deciding factor behind at all.

Here we take a look at one winner and one loser if Leshabela does complete a move to the Bedfordshire club…

Winner – Elijah Adebayo

After almost instantaneously finding success at Kenilworth Road, the 2021/22 campaign will be another big test for Elijah Adebayo.

The towering forward scored five times during Luton’s run-in after swapping League Two for the Championship in January.

Despite his aerial prowess and strength suggesting he could operate as a one-dimensional forward who thrives on the physical side of the game, his desire to run in behind, coupled with his clever feet, makes him a player who could benefit from Leshabela’s marauding runs and subsequent final ball.

Leshabela is also a player who likes to drift wide and cross the ball from deep – something that Dewsbury-Hall and Adebayo found great success in doing.

Loser – Joe Morrell

Dewsbury-Hall’s arrival last year disrupted Morrell’s progression last season, and the same might prove true if Leshabela signs.

Morrell, who performed well on the international stage with Wales during Euro 2020, looked like he would see more game time when Dewsbury-Hall returned to Leicester. And, with Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu’s contract situation yet to conclude, Morrell would have fancied his chances of cementing himself in Jones’ plans.

However, the fact that Luton have brought in two new midfielders in Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell, and are reportedly in for a third, shows that Morrell could be in the fringes once more.

