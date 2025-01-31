Leeds United have had a quiet winter window so far, but the club are looking to do some late business, with Southampton’s Cameron Archer a target.

It has been claimed that the Whites have made an initial loan offer for the striker, which was rejected, but FLW has exclusively revealed they will return with a new bid ahead of the deadline.

Championship Table (as of 31/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 29 34 60 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 29 27 57 4 Sunderland 29 18 55

Leeds United’s striker issues

With Leeds top of the Championship, and the leading goalscorers in the division, it’s perhaps surprising to say they could do with another number nine.

But, the reality is that they are lacking a clinical striker, with Joel Piroe their top scorer with ten this season.

That’s a respectable return, but Piroe doesn’t always convince, and behind the Dutchman, Mateo Joseph has only scored twice, and Patrick Bamford is yet to find the net.

So, even though Leeds have spread the goals around, you can see why Farke is in the market for a goalscorer, and they clearly feel that Archer fits the bill.

And, here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if the former Aston Villa man ends up at Elland Road…

Winner: Cameron Archer

It’s a miserable time to be connected to Southampton, with the south coast side nailed on for relegation, and there is a genuine possibility that they could beat Derby’s unwanted record to become the worst Premier League team of all time.

Swapping that for a title push with Leeds seems like a good deal for Archer, especially as he isn’t a guaranteed starter for Southampton.

Furthermore, Farke’s side is a dream for poacher like Archer.

As the stats show, Leeds have more of the ball than anyone in the league, they create more bigger chances, and they have a higher xG, so they will create opportunities for whoever is leading the line.

Archer is someone who likes to play on the shoulder, he will run in behind, and he is ruthless in front of goal, evident by the fact he has 18 goals in 42 games at Championship level with Preston and Middlesbrough in the past.

So, if you put him in statistically the best side in the division, it’s natural to think the goals will flow, and Archer could be back in the Premier League in a matter of months - at the expense of his current club.

Loser: Mateo Joseph

Given Archer’s quality, you would expect him to go straight into the XI, so it’s easy to say that Piroe, Bamford and Joseph are all losers from this deal.

But, this would appear to be a significant blow for Joseph in particular.

There were high hopes for the 21-year-old this season, and whilst he has given his all, unfortunately, Joseph’s goal return just hasn’t been good enough.

That’s why Piroe is ahead of him in the pecking order, but if Archer joins it would create doubts about his long-term future at the club.

The Southampton man has similar qualities to the Spain U21 international with his pace and direct style, and, at 23, he’s not that much older than Joseph.

Of course, Joseph still has the talent and potential to turn things around, but Archer’s arrival is a big obstacle in his way to becoming the main man at Leeds.