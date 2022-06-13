One winner and one loser if Hatters win race for Cardiff City man

With pre-season preparations just around the corner, Luton Town will be hoping that they can put together another promotion push as the 2022/23 campaign nears its beginning.

With incoming rumours starting to pick up with pace at Kenilworth Road, the latest name reportedly on Nathan Jones’ radar is Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks.

The 28-year-old, who is set to be a free agent upon the expiry of his Cardiff contract later this month, is also being considered by Huddersfield, Town, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.

Here, we take a look at a winner and a loser at Luton Town if the Hatters win the race for the soon-to-be-released Bluebirds midfielder.

One winner – Elijah Adebayo

Vaulks would bring a lot of attributes to Kenilworth Road, with his desire out of possession, tough-tackling tendencies and positional intelligence just a few examples.

One weapon he possesses that would help the Hatters in an attacking sense is his long throw.

Although Harry Cornick and Amari’i Bell have been tasked with launching the ball into the area throughout last season, it does appear that Vaulks can reach a little further than the aforementioned duo.

Adebayo’s physicality and attacking intelligence could certainly help him benefit if Vaulks was to arrive at Kenilworth Road, and if the 24-year-old stays beyond this window.

One loser – Henri Lansbury

Enjoying a strong first season with the Hatters, it would be interesting to see what would happen to Henri Lansbury’s first-team chances if Vaulks was to arrive.

Possessing similar profiles, Vaulks represents a slightly more youthful option than the former Arsenal academy graduate.

Luton already possess strong midfield options, with a move for Vaulks only likely to bolster those competition levels.

There is certainly scope for the pair to play together at Kenilworth Road, however, it remains to be seen what kind of system Jones will deploy at Kenilworth Road next season.