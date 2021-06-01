One winner and one loser if Derby County seal transfer swoop for experienced winger

After securing their survival on a dramatic final day, Derby County are expected to have a busy summer to ensure they aren’t in that position again moving forward.

Wayne Rooney will be aware that major changes are needed to improve the squad and Football League World have exclusively revealed that QPR’s Albert Adomah is a transfer target.

However, it won’t be straightforward to do a deal for the wide man as Luton, Birmingham, Bristol City and Ipswich Town are all keeping tabs on the 33-year-old.

Nevertheless, Derby would fancy their chances of winning the race for Adomah and here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if this potential deal happened…

Winner: Albert Adomah

You’d have to say that the winner from this transfer would be Adomah. The former Middlesbrough man has endured a frustrating spell with the R’s, as whilst he made 34 appearances, the vast majority were from the bench.

So, the chance to play regularly at Derby would appeal and the winger would surely back himself to become an important player at Derby.

Loser: Kamil Jozwiak

If Adomah did arrive at Pride Park he would expect to play, which would mean that Jozwiak’s chances of keeping his place in the XI would drop significantly.

The Polish international enjoyed a positive start at Derby but he struggled to make his mark as the season progressed and a return of one goal and two assists from 41 games just isn’t good enough.

Rooney will know that and if Adomah does knock Jozwiak down the pecking order then the 23-year-old may seek a transfer himself this summer.