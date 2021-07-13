One winner and one loser if Derby County pursue deal for free agent

Ravel Morrison is training with Derby County as Wayne Rooney gives his former Manchester United teammate a lifeline.

Derby are in a difficult position off the pitch and are currently operating under a transfer embargo, with free agents Richard Stearman, Phil Jagielka and Ryan Allsop all training with the club.

Morrison has become the latest free agent to train with Derby, as Wayne Rooney puts his group of players through their paces ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Morrison has failed to live up to expectations throughout his career. The midfielder was highly regarded by those at Manchester United, but he has since flattered to deceive with the likes of Lazio, Ostersunds, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old is now on the lookout for a new club, having been without since January after leaving ADO Den Haag by mutual consent.

If he were to impress and earn a contract at Derby, we take a look at one winner and one loser of the potential deal…

Winner: Ravel Morrison

Of course, Morrison has an awful lot of work to do in pre-season if he is to replicate the form he once displayed for Manchester United’s youth team.

He’s now 28, and it would be an understatement to say that he has failed to live up to expectations in the past.

But signing for a big Championship club after some time out of the game following his departure from Den Haag would be a great move for him, as well as playing under Wayne Rooney.

Loser: Louie Sibley

Sibley struggled to impress for the Rams last season, making 30 appearances in the Championship and starting only 10 times.

The attacking midfielder scored one goal and chipped in with one assist, and played only 25 minutes of football in the final four games of the campaign.

The 19-year-old could well be pushed down the pecking order if Morrison signed, too. The latter is a number 10 by trade, and would add depth to that area of the pitch.

Sibley hasn’t been able to make the most positive of impressions on Rooney since taking over at Pride Park, and this signing wouldn’t help his cause.