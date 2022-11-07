One winner and one loser if Derby County finalise transfer swoop for Championship defender

Paul Warne has endured a mixed start to life as Derby County boss but he will still feel that promotion is a real possibility.

However, recent performances have shown that there is still a lot of work to do, so new signings could be imperative in the New Year.

So, fans will be encouraged by reports that have linked Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson with a switch to Pride Park. The 29-year-old is struggling to establish himself as a regular with the Bluebirds and is believed to be open to a switch in January.

And, here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if the transfer does happen…

Winner: Paul Warne

The new boss will be targeting quality over quantity in the window and getting in someone like Nelson would be a great start.

He has proven himself at this level with Oxford in the past and he has plenty of Championship experience with Cardiff, so convincing him to drop back to the third tier would be a coup.

Most would agree that Derby need a new defender and he would certainly be an upgrade on what Warne is currently working with.

Loser: Richard Stearman

The 35-year-old is a positive influence in the dressing room but, like all players, he would want to play week in, week out.

Unfortunately for Stearman, that isn’t happening right now so the chances of game time would drop further if Nelson arrives.

Of course, the former Wolves man would still have a role to play and you wouldn’t doubt his professionalism but he would want to get game time and it’s clear he wouldn’t be in Warne’s best XI.