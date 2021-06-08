One winner and one loser if Derby County finalise Newcastle United agreement

Derby County secured their Championship safety on a dramatic final day last month and boss Wayne Rooney will know that new signings are needed if the Rams are to push on next season.

Fans will feel that several areas of the team need to be strengthened, including midfield. And, there could be progress made on that front after Chronicle Live revealed that Derby are keeping tabs on Matty Longstaff.

The 21-year-old has impressed on occasions with the Magpies but he just hasn’t been given the regular game time that he would’ve wanted under Steve Bruce.

Therefore, a loan move could be a realistic option for the player in the coming weeks and the Rams would give Longstaff the minutes he needs.

Here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser should the potential deal happen…

Winner: Wayne Rooney

The off-field uncertainty that has hindered Derby for some time means that Rooney hasn’t got the assurances he would expect going into the market. So, the loan market is perhaps all he can look to now and Longstaff would be a good signing.

As mentioned, the midfielder has shown he has talent in the past few years and he could potentially be a very good player in the Championship.

He would certainly be an upgrade for Derby, so Rooney would benefit from having another good midfielder in the ranks.

Loser: Max Bird

If Longstaff did arrive he would expect to play and you would imagine Newcastle would want assurances that the youngster would start the season in midfield initially at least.

Should that happen, you would imagine that Graeme Shinnie would be his partner in the defensive midfield positions of Rooney’s preferred 4-2-3-1.

With Jason Knight also an option, Max Bird would slip down the pecking order and whilst he still has the ability to force his way into the XI moving forward, there’s no denying that Longstaff’s signing would make things a lot tougher for the 20-year-old.