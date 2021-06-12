One winner and one loser if Derby complete move for Rotherham United man

Derby County face an uphill battle to prepare for the new season.

The Rams avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last term and with off-field challenges it seems that they’ll have plenty to do if they’re to kick on next term.

Strengthening Wayne Rooney’s squad will be a big ask, but according to reports they’re already plotting a move for someone who can help.

The East Anglian Daily Times reports that the Rams are keen on a move for Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, along with Ipswich Town.

If Derby were to complete a move for the 27-year-old, here’s one winner and loser from the deal.

Winner – Wayne Rooney

It sounds obvious, but the head coach will really benefit from a signing like Matt Crooks.

The Rotherham midfielder will bring vital experience to the middle of the park and will slot in as a real leader in a young Derby County side.

Rooney’s side have really been lacking in the middle of the park and so the arrival of the 27-year-old could provide a really solid foundation for his team to build on next term.

Loser – Max Bird

Adding an established player like Matt Crooks to the midfield will certainly help the team, but it could stifle some of the young players in the ranks.

Jason Knight was a virtual ever-present last term and so he’s likely to keep that role this term, however Max Bird is someone who could potentially suffer if this signing is made.

Rooney won’t let the 20-year-old suffer too much, but I’m sure that it’s one that he’ll have to keep an eye on.