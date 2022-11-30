One winner and one loser if Cardiff win transfer battle for 18-goal striker

Cardiff City finally clarified their managerial situation earlier this month when it was confirmed that Mark Hudson will remain in charge for the rest of the season.

Whilst some may not agree with the decision, it has at least allowed the focus to switch elsewhere, with many now looking to the January market where the new boss will be keen to strengthen.

And, reports have claimed that the Welsh side are already looking at potential new recruits, with Cardiff believed to be among a host of clubs tracking Macaulay Langstaff.

The 25-year-old has hit 18 goals in 20 National League games this season, which has understandably caught the eye as the player looks for a chance in the Football League.

Here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if Langstaff makes the move to Cardiff…

Winner: Macaulay Langstaff

You’d have to say that the big winner from this transfer would be Langstaff. Even though he fully warrants the move, it would still be a great opportunity for the player to test himself at a higher level.

At 25, Langstaff knows that he can’t hang around in the lower leagues much longer and he would surely be desperate to play in the Championship and Cardiff would give him a chance in the team given their lack of goals.

So, this would be a dream move and one that he will hope happens.

Loser: Max Watters

Things just haven’t clicked for Watters in the Welsh capital and he’s struggled to establish himself as a regular under Hudson.

Therefore, he’s in a situation where it seems he needs to secure a move away anyway, so if Langstaff arrives as well, it’s going to knock him further down the pecking order.

This will be a chance for Watters to go elsewhere as he looks to get his career back on track.