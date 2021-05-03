One winner and one loser if Cardiff City finalise transfer swoop for Sheffield Wednesday man

Cardiff City are sure to have a very busy summer as Mick McCarthy looks to reshape the squad ahead of what will be his first full season in charge.

The former Wolves boss, who has proven himself at this level in the past, has already admitted that big decisions will be made in terms of incomings and outgoings, with reports claiming that Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass is a target.

The versatile forward is a man in-demand, with a host of clubs having been linked with him in recent months, and an exit feels inevitable if the Owls do go down.

And, here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser for the Bluebirds if they could bring in Windass, who has scored nine goals in the Championship this season…

Winner: Mick McCarthy

You’d have to say that the big winner from this deal would be McCarthy, as it would prove that he has been backed in the market and he would be getting a proven player in the team.

Plus, with the competition for Windass’ signature, you’d have to say that this would be a coup for Cardiff.

Several new forwards are going to be required if Cardiff are to push for promotion, and getting Windass would be a real boost for the boss and the club.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

Loser: Mark Harris

The forward offered a timely reminder of his ability by coming off from the bench and scoring in the 4-0 hammering over Birmingham on Saturday.

Despite that, Harris hasn’t played as often as he would’ve liked this season, and bringing in Windass is only going to make it harder for the 22-year-old, particularly if Kieffer Moore stays, as those two would most likely be playing each week.

So, Harris may have a decision to make if he wants to get regular football.