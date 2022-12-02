One winner and one loser if Bristol City strike transfer agreement for 25-year-old

After a 17th place finish in the Championship last season, Bristol City would surely have loved to kick on this campaign.

However, unfortunately for the Robins, that has not been the case.

Heading into the World Cup break, the Robins sat 18th in the division, just one point above the drop zone.

Indeed, it looks set to be a big second half of the campaign at Ashton Gate as the club look to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle.

To help them in their efforts, it appears the club are targeting an additional striker.

As per Football Insider, the Robins are one of several sides in the race to sign Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff.

Langstaff has 18 goals in 19 matches in the National League so far this season, and, last campaign, netted 32 times in the National League North.

If the the club do strike an agreement for the forward, it will clearly have knock on effect for those currently at the club.

With that in mind, below, we’ve identified one winner and one loser should the 25-year-old arrive at Ashton Gate.

Loser: Sam Bell

With Langstaff’s arrival, it would surely mean that young Robins striker Sam Bell would be surplus to requirements.

The club are fairly well stocked in the position already and Bell is at the back of the pecking order.

Think you know everything about Bristol City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jay DaSilva scored this season? 1 2 3

This season, for example, he has just three appearances to his name, and the arrival of another option up front could mean even those small minutes are taken away.

On the flip side, a loan spell could be found for the 20-year-old which, long-term, could be great for his development.

Winner: Macaulay Langstaff

It has to be said that the player himself, Macaulay Langstaff would be the biggest winner of this transfer arrangement.

The 25-year-old is currently playing in the National League, so to earn himself a move up three divisions would be a fantastic achievement.

Not only that, but when you look at the options already at the club, it could be a great environment for him to come into.

Weimann, Semenyo, Wells, Martin are all brilliant forwards at this level, and young Tommy Conway is proving himself so this season, too.

For Langstaff to come in and be able to learn off of that could be fantastic for his long term potential future with the club.