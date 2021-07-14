One winner and one loser if Blackburn Rovers decide to hit the gas with left-back pursuit

Despite Harry Pickering arriving at the club this summer, Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in moving for former Cardiff City left-back Joe Bennett – according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Bennett, 31, was let go by the Bluebirds at the end of his contract after five seasons in the Welsh capital having suffered a serious knee injury in March.

Tony Mowbray is light on options in defence after the end of Barry Douglas’ loan spell at the club and Amari’i Bell’s departure for Luton, explaining his desire to bring in the free agent.

Rovers secured the signing of the highly-rated Pickering from Crewe back in January, with the 22-year-old remaining on loan at Gresty Road for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign. He is widely expected to be the first-choice left-back for Blackburn this season.

Here, we take a look at ONE potential winner and ONE potential loser at Ewood Park should the signing of Bennett go through…

Winner – Harry Pickering

Even though the former Crewe captain often made both League Two and League One look fairly easy as part of David Artell’s exciting young side, his first season in the Championship is by no means destined to be as straightforward.

The number of former Premier League sides now in the division stands at 19, and by extension there are more brilliant attacking players in the second tier than ever.

It could be useful for Pickering to not only have an experienced, former Premier League full-back around to offer advice and support, but also in terms of having a reliable deputy that allows Tony Mowbray the opportunity to rest the £650k signing.

Loser – Joe Bennett

Even though Bennett will likely be keen to remain in the Championship as a free agent in his thirties, he was a regular starter in South Wales up until he suffered his injury, and that is unlikely to be the case at Blackburn.

He missed only two league games in the 2019/20 season as Cardiff reached the play-offs under Neil Harris, but with much expected of Pickering he would likely find playing time harder to come by should he move to Ewood Park.

It would therefore make more sense for him to move to a club where regular football would be more realistic once he has overcome his knee problem.