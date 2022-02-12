One winner and one loser if Birmingham City strike deal with former Derby County defender

Former Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is currently training with Birmingham City, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

Wisdom has been without a club since the summer after a period of illness halted his progression in regards to a new contract with the Rams.

The 28-year-old, who is a right-back by trade but has also impressed as a central defender in recent times, featured 38 times in the league for Wayne Rooney’s side last time out.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at the Midlands club, should the Blues come to an agreement with the experienced defender…

Winner – Lee Bowyer

All of a sudden, Lee Bowyer has been hit with a defensive injury crisis and the arrival of Wisdom would go a long way in easing that issue.

Wisdom’s versatility and wealth of Championship experience would not just bolster Birmingham in the short-term, but he is also someone who would be able to consistently challenge for first-team minutes.

Wisdom would challenge Maxime Colin at right wing-back, however, it is likely that he would immediately slot in as a central defender.

Wisdom’s physicality and defensive knowledge would go a long way in bolstering the Blues’ defensive backline.

Loser – George Friend

George Friend is currently one of the defenders who will be unavailable for Bowyer today, and should Wisdom arrive, it is likely he would immediately slot in as a centre-back.

Should Wisdom succeed upon his arrival, then it could be Friend who will then consistently miss out when he returns to full fitness.

Teden Mengi is also unavailable at present, however, his start to life in a Birmingham shirt suggests he will see regular minutes when his injury troubles ease.

Friend provides defensive stability, leadership and composure in the backline, but it remains to be seen if he can get himself back into the starting line up when back available.