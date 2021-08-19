One winner and one loser if Birmingham City finalise transfer swoop for Premier League player

Birmingham City have had a mixed start to the season, with Lee Bowyer’s side losing their first game of the campaign against Bournemouth last night.

Whilst it’s too early to judge exactly how Blues will do for the remainder of the season, it’s already clear to see where they can improve.

That’s because they’ve one scored one league goal in three games, and that came from a defender.

Therefore, bringing in a striker would benefit the squad considerably and Football Insider have claimed that Watford’s Andre Gray is a target for Blues, although they face competition from Middlesbrough and QPR to land the ex-Burnley man.

Here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if Gray did make the move to St. Andrew’s…

Winner: Lee Bowyer

The winner from this instance would have to be Bowyer because he would get to work with an experienced player who has shone in the Championship over the years, including scoring 23 as the Clarets won promotion in 15/16.

The boss has been backed with plenty of new additions this summer and Gray would be a real coup for Blues, even if he has struggled recently with the Hornets.

He would bring a different type of attacking threat compared to the current group. Whilst Jonathan Leko is physically imposing and Scott Hogan can run in behind, Gray is someone that has a good mix of those attributes.

The 30-year-old no longer has blistering pace but he is clever with his movement and plays well within the penalty area. Bowyer will undoubtedly be thinking of partnering Gray with Lukas Jutkiewicz and that has the makings of a good combination. Jutkiewicz will be the man to hold the ball up and Gray can play off the big man, using his instincts in the box to get chances.

Bowyer is adopting a direct style and those two are excellent options for him up top to get the goals that Blues are currently lacking.

Loser: Scott Hogan

Jutkiewicz’s strength and ability to lead the line means that he is virtually guaranteed to be a starter for Blues, and Gray would also expect to be in the XI if he moved to the club.

Therefore, the loser in this potential deal would be Hogan. The former Aston Villa man didn’t make the XI for the Cherries visit last night, so having increased competition for his place isn’t going to make it any easier for Hogan to get the minutes he want.

Whilst he would still have a role to play over the season, Gray has a much better recent record than the Irishman, which includes playing in the Premier League, so he is going to be restricted to the bench and he would probably become an impact sub.

Of course, his performances when given a chance can force Hogan into Bowyer’s plans, but the reality is that he would not be in the team initially if Gray signed, which will frustrate the player.