One winner and one loser if Barnsley secure signing of 21y/o Premier League prospect

Barnsley have submitted a bid for Burnley midfielder Josh Benson, according to Alan Nixon on Twitter.

The Tykes, who have already seen their manager Valerien Ismael and talisman Alex Mowatt depart, are now hoping to recover ahead of an important season Barnsley.

Markus Schopp has succeeded Ismael at Barnsley, and whilst the core of the squad remains intact, there are still areas to improve and problems to solve in his new managerial role. One of which, is filling the void that Mowat is expected to leave.

Benson, who made six Premier League appearances including two starts last season, is now the subject of a reported £650,000 bid from The Tykes.

The 21-year-old has the ability to unlock defences with his creativity and excellent range of passing, but he is also a willing runner who would suit Barnsley’s high-pressing, error-forcing style of play.

Here we take a look at one winner and one loser if Barnsley do manage to secure the services of the midfielder.

Winner – Cauley Woodrow

As well as taking set-pieces at various stages of his progression thus far, Benson’s ability to drive and play forward is an aspect of his game that he particularly shines in.

Whilst Mowatt’s threat came from deeper, Benson is a player who will break beyond the opposition’s midfield and search for the defence-splitting pass – something that a willing runner like Woodrow would thrive off.

Woodrow is an intelligent player out of possession and has developed the ability to time his runs perfectly, whilst he is also a player who would hold the ball up and bring Benson into the game.

Loser – Callum Styles

Styles had a brilliant 2020/21 campaign and his desire to get up and down the wing brought great joy for Barnsley. He adapted to the left-wing back superbly and swooped the club’s young player of the year award, whilst amongst some very exciting prospects at the club.

However, he is still a midfielder by trade and Ismael’s departure may have opened up that role again for him. The fact that he has progressed as a central midfielder throughout his career, and displayed his competence in that role in glimpses during last season, suggests he may be slightly disappointed if he does not see more game time there.

Being versatile bodes well in a young player and his performances from left wing-back have certainly boosted his profile, and there is no doubt that he will succeed wherever he is placed.

