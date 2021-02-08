One winner and one loser from QPR’s 1-0 over Blackburn Rovers

It was a big day for QPR on Saturday, as they picked up a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Loftus Road.

In a game that saw the visitors apply much of the pressure, Yoann Barbet’s close range finish from a free-kick that Blackburn were unable to clear was enough to claim all three points for Mark Warburton’s side.

That result was enough to secure QPR a first win at home since November, and lifts them to 16th in the Championship table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

But just what impact will that win and the fallout from it have on QPR’s playing squad going forward?

Here, we’ve taken a look at one winner and one loser for QPR from that game.

Winner: Yoann Barbet

It wasn’t just the fact that he netted Barbet that will have pleased the centre back, and indeed those associated with his club, about his performance on Saturday afternoon.

Throughout the course of the afternoon, Blackburn’s attack threw plenty at the QPR defence, but that backline stayed firm in the face of that onslaught, with Barbet playing a key role in that.

With two tackles won, two interceptions made and seven clearances as well (according to WhoScored), Barbet was a major figure in helping his side cope with the threat from the visitors, both before and after the goal.

Considering their lack of goals recently – and the pressure that puts on the defence at the other end of the pitch – those contributions from Barbet suggest he could be a key man for Rangers as they look to pull away from the relegation over the next few months.

Loser: Niko Hamalainen

One player who may have had a few concerns from an individual perspective as he watched his QPR side pick up that win on Saturday, is Niko Hamalainen.

Having been given a run in the side earlier in the year, Hamalainen was dropped to the bench for last Monday’s 2-1 win at Watford, and was again an unused substitute for the win over Blackburn.

Given QPR were able to pick up victories in both those games, it could now be difficult for Hamalainen to force his way back into the side, particularly with Lee Wallace looking assured in his left wing back position.

As a result, Hamalainen may now be wondering whether he is once again facing up to a spell on the sidelines at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.