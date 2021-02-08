Portsmouth will have been left with a sense of relief and disappointment at the weekend as they could only muster a 2-2 draw at home to Plymouth Argyle, with two goals in the last 10 minutes earning Kenny Jackett’s men a share of the spoils.

The result comes as yet another small blow to the club’s hopes of securing promotion to the Championship this season, with the South Coast outfit still very much in the race despite their recent inconsistencies.

Matches against lowly Swindon and an out of form Crewe side offer the chance of a small reprieve for the Fratton Park club and Jackett will be hopeful that his side can refine their performances at what is an important part of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser from Portsmouth’s 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle…

Winner

Ronan Curtis

The Irishman was superb after coming on as a substitute on the hour mark for the hosts and certainly showed his manager what his side were missing during the first half of the contest.

Curtis showed great desire to haul his side back into the game as he pinched the ball near the byline before finishing well into the far corner.

He had been rested for Saturday’s game by Jackett but will no doubt be in line for a recall to the starting eleven tomorrow night as Pompey host Swindon on home turf.

A positive and game changing figure, the winger was certainly the main winner of last weekend’s score draw.

Loser

Michael Jacobs

The winger will certainly emerge as the main loser of the draw against Argyle as he has now sustained a hamstring injury which could keep him on the sidelines for a little while.

Up until being replaced on the hour mark by Curtis, Jacobs had been having a bright game for Pompey and has certainly been a revelation under Jackett in the past few weeks.

Being injured will come as a blow as it stumps his momentum and now offers Curtis a chance to nail down his starting spot on that left hand side once more.

Once the 29-year-old does return to the fray however, the manager will definitely have something of a welcome selection headache in the wide areas with both Curtis and Jacobs giving him a lot to think about in more recent times.