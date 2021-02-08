One winner and one loser from Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers

Nottingham Forest made it consecutive victories in the Championship as they beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-0 on Saturday.

Whilst it was a comfortable win for the Reds in the end, it was a very even first-half, but Chris Hughton’s side took the lead thanks to a smart Glenn Murray finish.

The experienced striker would get his second from the spot after the break, and Anthony Knockaert would cap off a fine individual display with a goal to ensure Forest moved up to 18th in the Championship.

Despite moving up the table, the team remain just four points clear of the relegation zone, so there’s no way that Hughton will be thinking the job is done.

However, there’s now an optimism around the club, and here we pick out ONE winner and ONE loser from the important success at Adams Park…

Winner: Glenn Murray

Even though there were a few standout performers, the winner has to be Murray.

The striker joined late in the January window, and made his debut as a late substitute against Coventry. But, an injury to Lewis Grabban handed him his first start, and he took the opportunity in style.

His first goal was classic Murray, with his movement getting him in behind and he finished expertly, before he then won and converted a penalty.

We all expected the ex-Brighton man to deliver, and he has repaid the faith Hughton has shown in him instantly.

Loser: Lyle Taylor

The loser from this game has to be Lyle Taylor.

With Hughton virtually always going with just one man up top, it means he is competing with Murray and Grabban for the only spot in the team. And, those two have just scored critical goals for Forest in the past week.

So, Taylor is going to be limited to substitute appearances for now, and he needs to start scoring quickly.