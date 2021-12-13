One winner and one loser from Derby County’s squad so far this season

Derby County continue to show plenty of fight in the Championship despite having their relegation all-but sealed through back-to-back point deductions.

Wayne Rooney’s side were 1-0 winners over Blackpool at Pride Park over the weekend, moving onto four points, but remaining rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

Without the Rams’ 21 point deduction, they’d be 19th in the table and six points clear of the relegation zone – the table isn’t a reflection of their quality, even if it is a reflection of their worrying off-field situation.

We take a look at the squad Rooney has at his disposal here, outlining one player we feel has been a winner this season and another that’s been a loser.

Winner: Tom Lawrence

Lawrence’s role in the drink-driving incident that cast Derby into an unwanted light in 2019 feels a distant memory now when it comes to the forward.

Rooney has trusted Lawrence with the captaincy at Pride Park this season, tasking the 27-year-old with leading the club and the squad through a really difficult season.

It’s something that Lawrence has taken in his stride, too.

His leadership has grown over the season and he’s playing well, reaching the levels he has previously in the Championship.

After 20 games, he’s got five goals and three assists.

Loser: David Marshall

Marshall has made 33 Championship appearances for Derby since arriving at the club in the summer of 2020. He’s also a full Scotland international with plenty of experience, even featuring at Euro 2020.

However, the 36-year-old has been overlooked all season by Rooney and is well down the pecking order.

Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop have been preferred, with Marshall without an appearance in 2021/22.

That’s a surprise given his experience and quality, making him an undoubted loser in the campaign so far.

