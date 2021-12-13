One winner and one loser from Coventry City’s squad so far this season

Coventry City will be pretty pleased with the season that they have had so far this year in the Sky Bet Championship and they’ll be hoping for even more progress in the second half of the campaign.

The Sky Blues look like they could be play-off contenders this year and they’ll just be eager to try and find a few more wins than draws after a spell without victory in the second tier.

Even so, if you’d offered them a spot in and around the top six by the halfway point of the campaign at the start of this season they’d have taken it and Mark Robins will be pleased with what he has seen.

Which players are winners and which are losers at the club right now, though? We take a look at one of each…

Winner – Matt Godden

A couple of months ago, we might have put Viktor Gyokeres in here but, at the moment, form and momentum is with another Coventry striker in the shape of Matt Godden.

He’s had an excellent time of things in recent weeks and really looks to be enjoying his time up front for the club this season.

There’s certainly room for him to do even more, too, and he’ll be looking to do just that.

Loser – Julien Dacosta

On the other hand, we’ve got a player in Dacosta that just isn’t playing anywhere near as much as he would surely like.

He’s in his mid-2os and will want to be playing football, but there are a lot of options in front of him in terms of his playing position.

He’s certainly lost out compared to most this year at the club and an exit from Coventry happening soon would not be that much of a surprise.

