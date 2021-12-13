One winner and one loser from Bristol City’s squad so far this season

Bristol City’s 2-2 draw with Hull City on Saturday was reflective of what has been a very up and down season.

At points it has seemed as though progress is being made in Nigel Pearson’s first full campaign at the helm but at others it has felt like one step forward and two steps back.

As we approach the festive period, we’ve highlighted one winner and one loser from the Robins squad this season.

Winner: Alex Scott

What a season it has been for Alex Scott, who only turned 18 in August but has cemented himself in the manager’s plans this term.

Scott started the first game of the season in attacking midfield but has recently thrived as a right wing-back.

He’ll no doubt be hoping to return to his preferred position at some point in the future but the player some Robins fans are calling ‘The Guernsey Grealish’ has had his first-team dreams realised in 2021/22.

The teenager was rewarded with a new long-term deal back in August and in a season that has sometimes lacked a bit of excitement for City, has brought nothing but positivity for supporters.

Loser: Kasey Palmer

There were signs early on in Pearson’s tenure that Kasey Palmer could be one of the players set to benefit from the change in management and in the first few weeks of the season, it looked as though he could be a regular fixture for the Robins this term.

Unfortunately, things haven’t panned out that way and the 25-year-old attacking midfielder has found himself out of favour at Ashton Gate.

Palmer last featured midway through October and has only been included in one matchday squad since, raising suspicions that he might be among the players that Pearson has indicated “aren’t onside” and will be got rid of in January.

That could well be the right decision from the club’s perspective because the playmaker has struggled for consistency since he joined in a multi-million-pound deal from Chelsea and selling him next month may mean they’re able to recoup some of what they spent.