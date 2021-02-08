One winner and one loser from Bournemouth’s 3-2 win over Birmingham City

After a run of four straight Championship defeats under departed manager Jason Tindall, AFC Bournemouth got back to winning ways against a struggling Birmingham City at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

With Jonathan Woodgate in caretaker charge, the Cherries limped over the line thanks to a winning goal by Philip Billing that was came more from luck than anything else.

Bournemouth actually fell behind in the first half to a Scott Hogan goal, before Arnaut Danjuma levelled the game up on 36 minutes.

Jack Wilshere gave the Cherries the lead just after the hour mark before Hogan doubled his tally for the visitors on 68 minutes, and then substitute Billing netted the winner in the 77th minute to give Woodgate a successful start.

Let’s see who the winner and loser was from Bournemouth’s squad following their first victory since January 2.

Winner: Jack Wilshere

What an addition the former Arsenal midfielder is to the Cherries, and if he can stay fit they can expect more performances like this between now and the end of the season.

Wilshere notched an assist and then popped up in the box in the second half with an uncharacteristic headed goal which seemingly took an age to drop over the line and into the back of the net.

The England international adds more dynamism to the Bournemouth attack and it must be a scary thought for Championship defenders to see him driving forward with the ball at his feet.

Loser: Ben Pearson

After Bournemouth’s battering at the hands of Reading last week, Pearson may have been expecting to find himself straight in the line-up for the midweek clash with Sheffield Wednesday following his move from Preston.

But he remained rooted to the bench for Jason Tindall’s final match in charge, and Jonathan Woodgate kept him there for the win over the Blues, despite describing the 26-year-old as an ‘outstanding footballer‘.

Pearson will be disappointed at getting no minutes so far, but he may be thrust into the line-up should Jefferson Lerma be suspended in the near future – he has a biting charge hanging over his head from December which has been appealed but there has been no update since.